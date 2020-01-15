NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.73. 1,928,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $247.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

