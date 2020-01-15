NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$37.50 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.12. 316,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$964.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$985.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

