NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 659,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $546,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

