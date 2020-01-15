Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Niobay Metals Inc (CVE:NBY) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 34,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

About Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium property that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the Province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as MDN Inc and changed its name to Niobay Metals Inc in September 2016.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.