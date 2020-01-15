NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

NNBR stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. NN has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NN by 1,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

