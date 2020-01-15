Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.27.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,254. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.