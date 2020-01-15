Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.
NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.27.
Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,254. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
