NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $374,388.00 and $2,102.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,155,964 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

