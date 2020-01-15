NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 786,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

