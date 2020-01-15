Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

