NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 201,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,500. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $696.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

