Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $3.04. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 55,233 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.