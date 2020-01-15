Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.67.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, CEO William J. Plovanic purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

