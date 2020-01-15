Octoin Coin (OCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,956.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $4,186.00 and $17,956.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.24 or 0.03807988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00198665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

