Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Oilex shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 36,005,312 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

