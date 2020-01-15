OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.70, 5,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

