Omni (OMNI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,469.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 56.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00015373 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $757,639.00 and approximately $5,469.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,799 coins and its circulating supply is 562,483 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

