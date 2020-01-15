Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 67540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on Oncimmune in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.02.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.