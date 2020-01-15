Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Up 10.2%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09, approximately 101,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 844,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of $135.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

