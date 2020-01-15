ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 500,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.