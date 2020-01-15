Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSPN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 37,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,119. Onespan has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $721.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

