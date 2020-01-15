Ontology Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007801 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $437.11 million and $135.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Indodax, OKEx, Koinex, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi, Bibox, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

