Open Trading Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,836.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $20,836.00 and $261.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

