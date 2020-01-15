Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 0.3%

Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $34.88, approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.99% of Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

