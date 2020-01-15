Oppenheimer Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $310.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.79. The stock had a trading volume of 70,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,551. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

