OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading 6.1% Higher

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.58, 162,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 215,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $337.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

