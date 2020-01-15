Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 586,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ORMP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 105,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

