O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lifted by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.15. The company had a trading volume of 349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average of $409.88. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

