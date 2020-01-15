Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,160. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

