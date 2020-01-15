P2P Global Network (P2PX) Hits Market Cap of $46,111.00

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. P2P Global Network has a total market cap of $46,111.00 and approximately $5,366.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, P2P Global Network has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Global Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim and P2PB2B.

P2P Global Network Token Profile

P2P Global Network (CRYPTO:P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,079,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io

P2P Global Network Token Trading

P2P Global Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

