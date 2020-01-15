Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 5,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

