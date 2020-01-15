Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. 16,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.