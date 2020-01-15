Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Down 6.3%

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 2,024 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

