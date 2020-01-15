Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.00.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.