Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on February 20th

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Park Electrochemical has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.04. Park Electrochemical has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

