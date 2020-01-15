Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,202 shares of company stock worth $17,025,191. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

