Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 30,392 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

