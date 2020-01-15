Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,435.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

