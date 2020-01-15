Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PRTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 2,956,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 315,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 73,465 shares during the last quarter.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

