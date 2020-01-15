Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $122.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

