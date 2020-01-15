Patten Group Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.