Patten Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

