Patten Group Inc. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of GO opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

