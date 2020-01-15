PAX Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $13.99 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $428,890.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,519.53 or 0.17318553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

