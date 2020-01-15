Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

