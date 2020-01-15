Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at UBS Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 683.60 ($8.99).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 614.80 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 642.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.