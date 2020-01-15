Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.92).

CNE stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 196.60 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.41.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

