Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YOU. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.37). 237,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,883. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 568.58. The firm has a market cap of $666.09 million and a P/E ratio of 48.18.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

