Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA remained flat at $$38.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,399. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 74,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

