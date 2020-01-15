Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) Shares Down 5.1%

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$8.47 ($6.01) and last traded at A$8.53 ($6.05), approximately 1,640,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.99 ($6.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Pendal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.89%.

In related news, insider Emilio Gonzalez 136,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

About Pendal Group (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

