PerkinElmer, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

